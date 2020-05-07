Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Beshear reports nearly 160 more virus cases in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has reported nearly 160 additional coronavirus cases in Kentucky. The Wednesday total was less than half from the previous day's count, which was inflated by a virus outbreak at a prison. The newest 159 virus cases raised the statewide total to more than 5,930 cases since the pandemic began. Beshear reported eight more virus-related deaths Wednesday, bringing the total death count to at least 283 in Kentucky. More than 2,120 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus, On Tuesday, Beshear reported more than 620 new coronavirus cases statewide — a one-day high in the state.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SCHOOLS
Official: Schools should be flexible with start dates
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Department of Education is asking school districts to be flexible as they plan calendars for the next school year. Interim Education Commissioner Kevin C. Brown told superintendents during a webcast this week that they should plan for multiple scenarios. Brown said possibilities include an early start, possibly in July; a traditional start in August and a late start, possibly after Labor Day. He advised superintendents to ask school boards to approve multiple calendars and to be prepared to adapt depending on circumstances. He says the guidance would allow districts to make the best decision based on the number of coronavirus cases.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY REVENUES
Kentucky tax collections plummet in April due to coronavirus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's tax collections went into a nosedive in April. The state says General Fund tax receipts fell nearly $433 million below collections a year ago as the coronavirus outbreak stalled much of the economy. The state budget office said Wednesday that nearly 90% of the revenue decline was from individual and corporate income taxes. Its report says total revenues last month were $857 million, compared to nearly $1.3 billion in April 2019. That's a 33.6% drop. Due to the April plunge, state tax receipts have fallen 1.2% for the first 10 months of the fiscal year that ends June 30.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SMOKY MOUNTAINS
Parts of Smoky Mountains to reopen starting this weekend
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Great Smoky Mountains National Park is starting to reopen parts of the park, beginning with many roads and trails this weekend. The park has been closed since late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The park said in a news release that new safety measures will be implemented in facility operations and services to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as areas reopen. The release said some of the measures will include reduced group size limits, disinfectant fogging for restrooms and public buildings, installation of plexiglass shields at visitor centers and personal protective equipment requirements for maintenance workers. The first phase begins Saturday.
TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE
Judicial nominee pledges open mind on health law he blasted
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge nominated to the nation’s second-most powerful court says he was writing as an academic and commentator when he criticized as “indefensible” a Supreme Court ruling upholding the Affordable Care Act. Justin Walker is a 37-year-old protege of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. He says he will have an open mind on the Obama-era health care law if it comes before him. At a hearing Wednesday on his nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Walker declined a request by Senate Democrats to recuse himself on matters related to the health care law if he's confirmed.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE CLASSES
Fall classes at community colleges to be in-person, online
VERSAILLES, Ky. (AP) — Officials have decided that Kentucky community college students will be offered a variety of formats for classes in the fall. The Kentucky Community and Technical College System said in a statement that beginning on Aug. 17, classes will be offered online, face-to-face and some will be a mixture of both. Face-to-face classes will include an online or remote element that will make it easier to move fully online if circumstances call for it. The 16 colleges and technical schools also will offer scheduling options for classes that include 8-week, 12-week and 16-week sessions. In addition, each college is working on plans to meet guidelines on social distancing and health requirements.