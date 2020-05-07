Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
Kansas still mulling inmate releases despite prison outbreak
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Gov. Laura Kelly says she’s still considering releasing some Kansas inmates early because of the coronavirus pandemic even though an outbreak of hundreds of cases has one prison under quarantine. Kelly confirmed last week that the state moved six inmates into house arrest before being forced to stop early releases because of an outbreak at the Lansing Correctional Facility. As of Wednesday, 609 inmates and 88 staff members there were infected. But Kelly said Wednesday that the issue of releasing inmates early is "ongoing.” Kansas saw a 5.1% increases in coronavirus cases largely because cases in the prison's home county jumped.
TEACHER-SEX CHARGES
Kansas teacher charged with having sex with student
OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A teacher at a northeast Kansas school is charged with having a sexual relationship with a student. WIBW reports court records filed Tuesday show Anthony Kuckelman, of Lawrence, is charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student while he taught at McLouth High School. The alleged crimes occurred between December 2017 and March 2019. McLouth Superintendent Steve Lilly says Kuckelman, who taught science, has been suspended from all duties and activities.
KANSAS AUTOPSIES-BAN
Kansas man banned from providing COVID-19 related services
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man already banned from doing autopsies in Kansas is now barred from providing services related to the coronavirus pandemic. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Tuesday he has issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting Shawn Parcells, of Leawood, from offering any services related to the human body. Schmidt says Parcells formed new businesses and websites offering consulting on the coronavirus that violated the state's consumer protection laws. Parcells' attorney says he won't appeal the temporary restraining order. Last year, Parcells was accused of performing illegal autopsies and billing for autopsies he didn't conduct. He is facing criminal charges and a lawsuit over those autopsies.
OFFICER KILLED-KANSAS
Records show man who shot Kansas officer had violent history
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Court records indicate a Kansas man who died in a gunfight with a police officer had become increasingly threatening while awaiting trial on burglary and assault charges. Phillip Michael Carney, of Overland Park, died Sunday in the confrontation with Overland Park police officer Mike Mosher, who also died. The Lawrence Journal-World reports Carney was a suspect in several burglaries in Lawrence. Douglas County prosecutors filed a motion Friday to revoke his bond from previous cases. A family member wrote to a judge in February saying she feared Carney was a threat to her family. Police haven't said what prompted the gunfight after Mosher stopped Carney.
FATAL SHOOTING-WICHITA
Court documents detail killing of 18-year-old Wichita woman
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A friend of the suspect in the April shooting death of a Wichita woman told police his friend chased down the car the woman was in and “unloaded" a semi-automatic rifle on it. The Wichita Eagle reports that the statement on the April 13 attack that killed 18-year-old Aubrey Resendez is detailed in court records. Prosecutors have charged 32-year-old Joshua Johnson with first-degree murder in the death. Police say a friend of Johnson's told investigators that Johnson showed up at his home the day of the shooting holding an assault rifle and saying he had argued with two men at the trailer park where he lived before the shooting.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ONE GOOD THING-FARMER
Farmer who donated mask to New York honored with degree
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A degree has been bestowed upon a retired Kansas farmer who shipped one of his five N-95 masks to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo despite fears amid the coronavirus outbreak for his wife who has one lung. Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas State University President Richard Myers awarded the bachelor’s degree Tuesday to Dennis Ruhnke, of Troy, Kansas. Ruhnke asked in a letter that the mask be given to a doctor or nurse. Cuomo’s eyes misted last month as he brandished the mask and read the entire letter at his daily briefing.
PRAIRIE VILLAGE-SHOOTING
Kansas police find 19-year-old man dead with gunshot wound
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — Suburban Kansas City police responding to a welfare check found a 19-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound, a shooting they say they are investigating as a homicide. Prairie Village police said in a news release that they found Kiven Maquial of Mission, Kansas, at 6:18 a.m. on Tuesday lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by local police as well as the Johnson County crime lab and medical examiner.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TRUCKERS
Solo truckers struggle to get rolling with stimulus fund
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rodney Morine, a trucker from Louisiana, has little confidence the government is going to grant his request for a loan through a government program intended to help small businesses like his survive the pandemic. His pessimism highlights the perils of trying to rapidly dispense billions of dollars in federal aid to contain the economic damage caused by the pandemic. Much of the relief effort hurriedly approved by Congress and managed by the Trump administration has been beset by confusion and red tape. And those worries haven’t been erased by the addition of $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program, a key initiative to shield small businesses from the financial fallout.