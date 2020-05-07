Ky. reaches STEM+H degrees goal 2 years early

By Marsha Heller | May 7, 2020 at 12:29 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 12:29 PM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky’s plan to have state universities produce at least 6,620 STEM+H bachelor degrees annually by the 2020-2021 academic year has been met two years early.

According to the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE), public universities awarded 6,685 such degrees last year, 2018-2019 academic year. This is up 2 percent over 2017-18 and 31 percent over the past five years.

Degrees in STEM+H fields, science, technology, engineering, math and health care, are in high demand.

In addition to bachelor’s degrees, STEM+H associate degrees and credentials are also on the rise.

CPE President Aaron Thompson believes more degrees in these fields will help in the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

“These numbers are a prime example of why higher education matters,” Thompson said. “Every year, our campuses are arming thousands of students with the skills for high-wage industries. That strengthens our economy, grows our tax base and prepares the next generation for long, rewarding careers.”

The following is a breakdown of Kentucky campuses with the gains in STEM+H degrees and credentials in 2018-19.

  • Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), up from 12,552 to 13,155
  • Morehead State University, up from 384 to 385
  • Murray State University, up from 719 to 730
  • Northern Kentucky University, up from 679 to 69
  • University of Kentucky, up from 1,908 to 2,042
  • University of Louisville, up from 1,038 to 1,056
  • Eastern Kentucky University was down from 900 to 873, but exceeded its target of 820 for the second consecutive year.

