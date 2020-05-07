Kentucky Transportation cabinet to receive almost $22.9 million in CARES Act funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) -The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has been awarded around $22.9 million for relief of public transit agencies that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding is apart of the CARES Act and is from the Federal Transit Administration.
KYTC will distribute it in grants to 17 public transit agencies across Kentucky.
“Public transit agencies and their employees are a lifeline to thousands of Kentuckians who depend on them for daily transportation,” Gov. Beshear said. “For those Kentuckians, the bus service is how they get to doctor appointments, the grocery and other essential locations.”
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray noted that public transit agencies have lost ridership because of the pandemic and have experienced much employee time lost to illness. “These agencies are struggling financially, and this funding is sorely needed to keep services running and our people protected,” Secretary Gray said.
The newly announced grant is for $22,894,101.
The funding will cover some operational expenses, including administrative leave for employees forced to self-isolate, and PPE equipment.
The Fulton County Transit Authority, the Paducah Transit Authority, the Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, and the Murray Calloway Transit Authority are just some of the transit agencies to receive funding.
A list of the transit agencies, amounts of potential awards and areas of service is available here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.