Jackson County Health Department reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department was notified of three Jackson County residents confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.
These residents acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, or through transmission in the community.
All are being placed in isolation.
To date, there have been 158 laboratory confirmed cases in Jackson County, including 10 deaths related to the disease.
71 of the positive individuals have been released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines.
