Graves County reports 1 new case of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department has announced another confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county.
The county has 146 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
“It is so encouraging to see more and more people recover.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“The front-line health care worker has a battle each and every day. They cannot afford to have a bad day because lives are depending on their tenacity. Let’s encourage them any way we can!” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
