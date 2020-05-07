Flower shops get ready for Mother’s day

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) -If you haven’t bought your Mother’s Day gift for this Sunday, you may not be the only one scrambling.
Many businesses that count on the holiday for big sales are just now re-opening.
Lorretta Buttry manages The Flower Patch in Sikeston. She’s excited they opened back up just in time for Mother’s Day weekend. She said this year is different.
"Usually we have a whole week to prepare and then some and this time it was start on Monday and go because we've been closed," Buttry said.
Buttry said staff members wear masks and gloves. They aren't allowing any walk-ins right now so now they have delivery options available.
"We just tell them to call us whenever they get here for the pick-up and we'll bring it out to them and then for deliveries we get phone numbers in case we have any issues and set them on the porch," she said
She said, since they started late this year, they will be putting in overtime.
"Last year we worked 7 days straight this year we will work six"
Despite the long hours, Buttry is glad to be back with her co-workers. “Everyone’s excited to be back it’s the first time in a month and half since we been together,” she said.
