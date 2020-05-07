First Alert; Sunny, dry afternoon ahead of more rain

(KFVS) - It is a chilly start to your Thursday. Temperatures are in the 40s.
Sunny skies will warm up the Heartland in to the upper 60s to 70 this afternoon.
Clouds will slowly increase throughout the afternoon and evening ahead of rain tonight.
Showers continue Friday morning.
Moderate to heavy rain, with a few rumbles of thunder, is expected.
Frost is possible Saturday morning, as temperatures drop into the low to mid 30s.
Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 60s through early next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.