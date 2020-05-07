Cumberland River Basin campground closures extended through end of May

(KFVS) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers extended its closure of 25 campgrounds within the Cumberland River Basin in Kentucky and Tennessee.
This affects all Corps-managed campgrounds at Lake Barkley and Lake Cumberland in Kentucky, and Cheatham Lake, J. Percy Priest Lake, Old Hickory Lake, Cordell Hull Lake, Center Hill Lake and Dale Hollow Lake in Tennessee.
The closures were extended through at least May 31 in the interest of public safety due to COVID-19.
While the official date for the reopening of the campgrounds has not yet been set, effective Thursday, May 7, the Corps said all campground reservations will be canceled for the month of May.
Those with canceled reservations will be able to modify their reservation. According to the Corps, they will receive an email from recreation.gov with details on how to complete a modification, if needed.
The deadline to complete any modifications to reservations is May 15. After that date, reservations will be automatically canceled and full refunds will be issued with no cancellation fees.
Other USACE lakes in Kentucky are managed by the Louisville and Huntington Districts and are also cancelling camping reservations through May 31 as they develop their reopening plans.
State-operated or concessionaire operated campgrounds at Corps lakes have their own policies in place. The Nashville District recommended the public contact the respective state agencies for their operating status.
The Corps asked that all visitors follow these steps: honor the 6-foot social distance rule, stay away from parks and recreation areas if you are sick or have symptoms, keep parks clean by practicing the “pack in and pack out” etiquette and always wear a life jacket when near the water.
According to the Corps, they have not determined yet when campgrounds and recreation areas will reopen to the public. The Nashville District continues to assess the situation and is working on a phased reopening plan in alignment with current federal, state and CDC guidelines.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.