COVID-19 deaths near 3K in Ill.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The death toll due to COVID-19 in Illinois is nearing 3,000 victims.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 2,974 people have died from COVID-19 in the state as of Wednesday, May 6.
The current total includes the 136 new deaths IDPH reported on Wednesday. On Thursday there were 176.
Currently, 68,232 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois.
Governor JB Pritzker will give an update on the number of new cases in the state during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m.
