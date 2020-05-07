Cool Temperatures Sitting In The Heartland

One of the cooler morning this week with temperatures in the 40s. Sunny skies will start off the day and help us warm during the day into the upper 60s to 70 degrees in our southern counties by the afternoon. Clouds will slowly increase during the afternoon into the evening. Rain will accompany the clouds tonight heading into Friday morning. Moderate to heavy rain and a few rumbles of thunder could impact your Friday morning commute, but no severe weather is expected.
As we head into the weekend, we will monitor for frost Saturday morning as temperatures will drop into the low and mid 30s. Cool daily high temperatures will sit in the low to mid 60s through early next week.
Mother’s Day (Sunday) there is a small chance of showers in the forecast.
-Lisa
