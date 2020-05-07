Church Reopening this Weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) ”
Zackery Strong is the Senior Pastor at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape. He says worshippers will find a number of changes when they return for Sunday services.
“We have rearranged our auditorium, our seating, we have spaced our chairs out greatly. We plan to set our families, by families that dwell together.”
He also says the church is doing a lot, to practice social distancing like wearing masks and gloves.
“If you come in, and for you to have gloves on, or you to have a mask on. Matter of fact I’ve even thought about it myself. I have a mask in my pocket, I have gloves in my pocket.”
Strong says, if you are not able or still not feeling comfortable enough to get out, you can still watch the services from home.
“Thank God for technology. If somebody is struggling, if there is an issue, or they just don’t feel safe. They are going to get the very same message at home, as they are going to get at this house.”
You can with your local church to see if it’s holding in-person services.
