Chiefs to open up 2020 NFL season with playoff rematch against the Texans, schedules released
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Houston Texans, in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (Source: KY3)
By Ky3 Staff | May 7, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 7:25 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Kansas City Chiefs will open up the 2020 NFL season at Arrowhead Stadium with a Thursday night match-up against the Houston Texans, a playoff rematch from last season.

The Chiefs and Texans are scheduled kick off the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7:20 p.m.

Three of the first four opponents on the schedule made playoffs last year. The Chiefs will travel to Baltimore in Week 3 for a Monday Night match-up with the Ravens. The defending Super Bowl champions will also host the New England Patriots, now without long-time quarterback Tom Brady, in Week 4.

The Chiefs 2020 schedule consists of the following opponents:

  • Week 1: Sept. 10: vs. Texans (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 2: Sept. 20: at Chargers
  • Week 3: Sept. 28: at Ravens (Monday Night Football)
  • Week 4: Oct. 4: vs. Patriots
  • Week 5: Oct. 11: vs. Raiders
  • Week 6: Oct. 15: at Bills (Thursday Night Football)
  • Week 7: Oct. 25: at Broncos
  • Week 8: Nov. 1: vs. Jets
  • Week 9: Nov. 8: vs. Panthers
  • Week 10: Nov. 15: BYE WEEK
  • Week 11: Nov. 22: at Raiders (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 12: Nov. 29: at Buccaneers
  • Week 13: Dec. 6: vs. Broncos (Sunday Night Football)
  • Week 14: Dec. 13: at Dolphins
  • Week 15: Dec. 20: at Saints
  • Week 16: Dec. 27: vs. Falcons
  • Week 17: Jan. 4: vs. Chargers

