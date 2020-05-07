Cape Girardeau Public Schools, KFVS, WQWQ honor Class of 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The COVID-19 pandemic will not prevent the Cape Girardeau community from honoring high school seniors.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools, KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW (WQWQ) will celebrate the Class of 2020 with a graduation special scheduled to air Sunday, May 17 at 12 p.m. on both stations.
KFVS12 is available free over the air on channel 12.1 and on all cable and satellite systems. The Heartland’s CW is available for free over the air on channel 12.2. It is also available on Spectrum channel 713, and channel 9 on DirecTV and Dish.
“This graduating class has had to endure a major disruption to what should be one of the happiest times of their lives. It’s important we give these seniors the send off they deserve,” said Chris Conroy, vice president and general manager of KFVS/WQWQ.
The graduation special will feature messages recorded by Cape Central High seniors as they picked up their caps and gowns. Additionally, there will be speeches from students and staff, including the valedictorian, salutatorian, class officers, a teacher selected by the senior class, the school’s principal, the superintendent and school board president.
“KFVS12 and The Heartland’s CW are generously donating their airtime to help us wrap our arms around this graduating class to let them know how much we care,” said Dr. Neil Glass. “The purpose of this show is not to replace an in-person graduation ceremony but to give families another way of observing the accomplishments of this class.”
The District is still planning to hold a graduation ceremony once social distancing guidelines are relaxed statewide.
A tentative commencement date is set for June 13, 2020 at Tiger Stadium with the first makeup date set for July 18, 2020.
