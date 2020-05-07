Cape Girardeau, Jackson ready to welcome visitors back to town

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As Missouri gets back to business, Cape Girardeau is celebrating the spirit of travel.
Hospitality businesses, people in the entertainment industry, and area leaders are joining forces to spread a message that the spirit of travel can’t be broken.
"As someone with a lifelong love of travel, tourism is my way of going and visiting and traveling of opening up a window onto the world," Christy Merson said, who represents the Glenn House.
"Tourism is getting a way to explore a new place and all that it has to offer while connecting with family, relaxing and trying new adventures," Sarah Turner said, who leads programs at the Conservation Nature Center in Cape Girardeau.
Visit Cape is sharing video messages about why Cape Girardeau is worthy of checking out.
The goal is to let people know that Cape Girardeau is ready to welcome you back to town.
CLICK HERE to see the full video.
The city of Jackson is also sharing a similar message.
On Tuesday, May 6, the Jackson Chamber of Commerce and several others hosted a special ribbon cutting.
This was a symbolic way to show that Uptown Jackson is open for business.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.