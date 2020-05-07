Cape Farmer’s Market vendors worry about future setbacks

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - So far, so good, according to vendors at Cape’s Weekly Farmer’s Market, but some worry safety precautions due to the pandemic could impact their profits in the months to come.
“You adjust and you keep moving. That’s kind of the farm life anyways, you’re always hit with something weird. Nothing this weird,” said Kurt Sweitzer, with Sweitzer Farms.
The market’s now drive-thru, and vendors wear masks. Kurt Sweitzer said it’s great people can still come out and shop.
“This is what we do for a living, so personally, it’s very important,” he said.
“It’s different, but it’s better than nothing. It’s not ideal but what is in the world right now,” said Karl Sweitzer who farms in Coben, Illinois.
According to both farmers, it’s still too early to feel the impact of the pandemic, but that could change in the next few months if the new format stays.
“How many people will be willing to come sit through the drive-thru line for an hour let’s say, forty minutes," said Karl Sweitzer.
Plus, the said vendors will have a larger variety of produce and more of it come June.
“So when we have more stuff, it just gets to be more of a challenge later on," said Karl Sweitzer.
“And it’ll probably take longer and longer,” said Kurt Sweitzer.
“We’d love it to go back to normal as quick as possible, but so would every business at this point,” said Karl Sweitzer.
And if the number of COVID-19 cases stops growing, they expect business to be okay.
“It’d probably be a typical summer. The goods would be coming. We just hope people keep coming," said Kurt Sweitzer.
The Cape Riverfront Market and Jackson Farmer’s Market also implemented a similar drive-thru style for customers to shop safely.
