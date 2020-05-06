What you need to know May 6

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, May 6.
Isolated rain and drizzle continues this morning.
The second half of Wednesday is looking pleasant, but cool.
This afternoon will be sunny after clouds start to clear out of the Heartland.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. At times it will also be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Clear skies overnight will lead to a chilly Thursday morning with temps in the low 40s.
Tomorrow will be dry and sunny.
Clouds will increase in the evening ahead of more rain on Friday.
- More than 71,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and more than 1.2 million have tested positive for the virus.
- Gov. JB Pritzker outlined a five phase regional plan to reopen Illinois.
- Gov. Mike Parson is calling on Missourians to support local businesses as they begin to reopen.
- The number of robocalls people received in the United States last month was at its lowest in two years, according to robocall-prevention service YouMail.
- Residents in Gideon and Clarkton, Mo. continue to clean up from Monday’s severe storms.
- A Kevil, Ky. man is facing federal charges for threats made against Kentucky’s governor and KSP troopers.
- The U.S. Army has launched a new campaign to honor soldiers and civilians working on the front line during the coronavirus pandemic.
- A Heartland COVID-19 survivor shares her story of recovery. While in the hospital, doctors were preparing family for the worst.
- Supply chain issues may be coming to a fast-food restaurant near you, particularly if you prefer Wendy’s hamburgers.
