One Wardell Family Survives Major Storm

WARDELL, Mo. (KFVS) -Imagine being trapped in your trailer home in the middle of a severe storm when the trailer is turned upside down. That is what happened a Heartland family, who lived to tell their story.
RC Gaytel received a terrifying call during Mondays storm. “I heard on the telephone, my house has been hit by a tornado. And when I get here, this is what I find.”
Gaytel came home to find his home flipped upside down and his wife trapped inside the bathroom.
“They say go to the center of your house or the bathroom. So she went to the shower room. And, that’s where she was found. In the shower room somewhere over there in the rubbish,” he said.
Gaytel says he’s thankful the emergency responders came quickly, rescuing his wife and rushing her to the hospital. “She has a chipped vertebrae in her neck. Bruised ribs, shoulders, but she is safe now.“
After a brief stay in the hospital, Gaytel says the family’s back together and staying at a local hotel. “We play it day by day. Take it as it comes and we”ll get all of this stuff cleaned up, we are going to rebuild.”
Gaytel stated that he does have insurance which should cover most of the damage. He also says he’s very thankful that the community has come together to make sure his family is taken care of.
