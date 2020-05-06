UT campuses to welcome students back this fall with guidance from task force led by UTHSC professor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee announced Wednesday plans to welcome students back to each of its campuses in the fall.
“We are planning for a safe return to campuses in the fall and will do everything possible to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” said President Randy Boyd. “We will continually monitor the local and state health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate our plans when needed.”
The UT System has campuses in Memphis, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Martin and Tullahoma.
The university created a system-wide task force in April led by Dr. Jon McCullers, professor and chair of infectious disease at the UT Health Science Center, to advise on policies and procedures to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, faculty staff, according to a news release from the university.
Each campus has also created a local task force to look at specific needs for their campus community.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced UT to move from in-person classes to online learning March 11.
“The faculty and staff have been heroic in their efforts,” Boyd told the UT Board of Trustees at a special meeting April 24. “It’s been inspiring to see how hard they’ve worked to make sure the students are successful.”
The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19: tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.
