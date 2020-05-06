U of I Extension cancels events, transitions some online, including 4-H

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Summer activities and events planned by the University of Illinois Extension are going to look a lot different or not happen at all.
The University of Illinois Extension announced the new program changes and cancellations due to COVID-19.
In-person events sponsored by Illinois Extension through July 5 have been canceled or transitioned to an online format.
Events canceled include all Illinois Extension day and overnight camps.
The cancellations and transitioned events are in accordance with Illinois’ plan to phase-in the reopening of the state for businesses and social activity.
Decisions about events scheduled beyond July 5 will be announced June 1, July 1, July 15 and Aug. 1.
4-H shows and exhibitions will take place, but on a new platform.
All 4-H general project and 4-H livestock shows and exhibitions, scheduled through July 5, will move to an online virtual platform called FairEntry.
4-H members will receive guidance from staff and club leaders about how to use the new system and how to prepare for a virtual project exhibition.
“4-H shows play a critical role in the 4-H model and we wanted to avoid canceling them outright,” says Lisa Diaz, Illinois Extension assistant dean and director of Illinois 4-H. “Over the past several weeks, we evaluated a variety of alternatives so that a contingency plan would be ready if in-person events weren’t an option. We are confident that virtual exhibitions through FairEntry are the best solution for allowing 4-H members to participate in this important activity, even during the incredibly unusual circumstances created by the current public health situation.”
According to the Extension, 4-H impacts the lives of 200,000 youth in Illinois each year through its clubs, groups and programming.
