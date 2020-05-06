Traveling virtually during COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Summertime is usually the time to travel, kids are out of school and the weather is nice, but this year your travel plans may have been cancelled.
You might be getting a little bored all cooped up in the house with the same view everyday, but you don’t have to go somewhere to see some of the best spots in Missouri.
Are you ready to travel? Virtually that is.
Have you ever been to the St. Louis Zoo? If not, you can sit back and watch the penguins do their thing or maybe even watch the gorillas roam.
The St. Louis Zoo offers virtual tours, zoom classes and live webcams on its website everyday.
If you are more of a history buff, you can go back in time and learn all about World War I at the Kansas City National WWI Museum and Memorial.
You can tour the trenches, look at some of the architect and more on the WWI website.
For you adventurous families who love the ocean and the sea creatures in the water, you can bring the St. Louis Aquarium right inside your home.
The aquarium offers live videos on its Facebook page.
The Missouri Department of Tourism will be releasing a website with some of Missouri’s virtual experiences. You can get a glance of Missouri through the computer screen.
