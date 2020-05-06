Tenn. to announce reopening guidelines for small group recreation businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Economic Recovery Group is expected to announce guidelines on Wednesday, May 6 for small group recreation businesses to reopen.
Bowling alleys and miniature golf courses are considered small group recreation businesses.
Small group recreation businesses will be allowed to reopen on Friday, May 8.
The state’s recovery group will also be announcing guidelines for businesses that have remained open during the COVID-19 crisis, such as offices, manufacturing, and construction industries that require critical supplies to safely operate.
Also on Wednesday, dental procedures will be allowed to safely resume.
Additional information on Tennessee’s Economic Recovery Group is available here.
