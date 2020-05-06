2020 Special Olympics Missouri Summer Games to be held virtually

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will be hosting its first-ever Virtual Summer Games this May and June due to COVID-19.
The Summer Games will include opportunities for athletes and Unified Partners to compete in a variety of events from the comfort of their own homes.
From May 16-18, athletes will “compete” by turning in their scores for all of the events in which they are interested in competing.
The results will be announced via Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 6.
Nine events are featured:
- planking
- speed dribble (basketball)
- standing long jump
- run/walk/roll (150 feet)
- run/walk/roll (75 feet)
- wall sits
- volleyball set/bump
- swimming kicks
- soccer juggling
These aren’t SOMO’s traditional events, but these events don’t require much equipment and can easily be done from home.
There are modified and Unified divisions for several of the events as well.
The Virtual Summer Games kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 5 via Facebook Live, with the Opening Ceremony.
The Virtual Summer Games will also include a virtual torch run.
Every year, thousands of law enforcement officers raise awareness and funds for Special Olympics Missouri through the annual LETR Torch Run.
Due to COVID-19, SOMO had to cancel the in-person portion for the State Summer Games and the Torch Run.
Those wishing to volunteer can find more information here.
Virtual Summer Games schedule and times are as follows:
Training on their own
May 4 – 15
Competition from home
Saturday, May 16 – 18
Opening Ceremony
Friday, June 5 – 7 p.m.
Sports Zone (yoga and health lessons)
Saturday, June 6 – 9 a.m.
SOMO Virtual Torch Run
Saturday, June 6 – 10 a.m.
End of games recap video
Saturday, June 6 -- 7 p.m.
Dance
Saturday, June 6 – 7:30 p.m.
