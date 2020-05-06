Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 21 new positive cases of COVID-19, 1 new recovered case

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new recovery in the region on Wednesday, May 6.
The new confirmed positive cases include:
- Alexander County - one man in his 30s and one man in his 40s
- Massac County - one woman in her 20s
- Pulaski County - one man in his 30s and one man in his 40s
- Union County - one woman in her 20s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 70s, five women in their 80s, three women in their 90s, two men in their 60s, two men in their 80s and one man in his 90s
They are all being isolated.
The health department said several Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the Southern Seven region.
As of Wednesday, the health department reported a total of 88 positive cases in its region and one death.
- Alexander County - 5 cases (3 of 5 recovered)
- Hardin County - 1 case (recovered)
- Johnson County - 4 cases (3 of 4 recovered)
- Massac County - 6 cases (3 of 6 recovered)
- Pope County - 0
- Pulaski County - 23 cases (14 of 23 recovered)
- Union County - 49 cases, 1 death (7 of 49 recovered)
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.