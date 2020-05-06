Social distancing graduation plans underway at Union City High School

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Union City High School officials are in the process of planning a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020.
Officials said the ceremony for the 89 seniors participating will not be traditional, but will be a fond and memorable farewell.
The ceremony will include social distancing recommendations for the graduates and their families.
Both graduates and their guests will have assigned seating on the football field.
Graduates will be seated six-feet apart alphabetically on a stage.
Each graduate will have six tickets for their families.
The tickets have assigned seats and will be in block sections behind the class of 2020. A seating chart will be available.
“It might not be the perfect plan, but we believe it is a really good one that will allow us to pay tribute and honor our seniors while also letting those closest to them be a part of the celebration," said Principal Jacob Cross. "With the help of modern technology, social media and many people who have been willing to go the extra mile, I do believe it’s going to be a really good experience for all involved in these unprecedented times.”
Graduation will be held at War Memorial Stadium on May 16 at 8 p.m. In case of rain or inclement weather the event will be pushed back to the next day.
For those unable to attend the ceremony, the event will be broadcast via Facebook Live here.
A practice/walk-through of the ceremony will be on Monday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium. At the walk-through, seniors will receive their caps, gowns and other graduation supplies.
