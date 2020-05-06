Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake was recorded in southern Hamilton County, Illinois on Wednesday morning, May 6.
According to the USGS, a 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook 4.5 miles east of Thompsonville just before 7:30 a.m.
The epicenter of the quake registered near the intersection of County Rd. 150 E and Cornerville Rd., which is close to the Hamilton-Saline County line.
There have been no reports of anyone feeling the small tremor.
Data on the USGS website states the earthquake is part of the New Madrid Seismic Zone.
