Perryville High School plans private graduation ceremony

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Administrators are preparing to provide an in-person graduation ceremony for Perryville High School seniors.
This ceremony will look very different from recent commencements.
“Our first priority is, of course, the safety of our students and community,” said Principal Jeff Steffens. “Our next priority is to provide our graduating seniors and their parents with a memorable ceremony to recognize our students’ achievement.”
Commencement will be held at the Pirate Football Stadium on Friday, May 22 beginning at 8 p.m.
The event is not open to the public, but will be livestreamed on Facebook, and shared on the District 32 Website.
This year’s 164 graduating seniors and immediate family members who live with them will be allowed to attend, up to a total of 6 people per family including the graduate.
The football field will be painted with 12x12 foot areas for each graduate plus parents, with 6-foot aisles between boxes.
Faculty members will escort each graduate and their parents from their vehicle to their assigned spot on the field; all persons must remain in their area until escorted back to vehicles.
In case of rain, the event will be held at 8 pm Saturday, May 23.
Students will receive additional information via school email.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.