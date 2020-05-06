Papa John's: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Papa John's International Inc. (PZZA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $8.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.
The pizza chain posted revenue of $409.9 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $416.9 million.
Papa John's shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 42% in the last 12 months.
