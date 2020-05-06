Paducah Police recover stolen van

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday. May 5, around 8:45 p.m., a Paducah Police Officer, A.J. Parrish, spotted a stolen 2010 Chrysler Town and Country van on South seventh street.
The van was reported stolen that afternoon by the owner, a McCracken County man, who said the van had been stolen Monday. May 4.
When Officer Parrish stopped the van, he found three intoxicated men inside.
The driver, Jerry Ingram, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, driving with a suspended or revoked operator’s license and receiving stolen property.
The two passengers, Torrean Maxwell and Bryant Coplin, were arrested on charges of alcohol intoxication.
All three men were booked into McCracken County Regional Jail. The van was returned to the owner.
