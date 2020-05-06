Outpatient surgery, invasive procedures resume in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Phase 2 of Kentucky’s plan to resume health care services begins on Wednesday, May 6.
Under the plan outpatient gastrointestinal, non-urgent cardiac, orthopedic, opthalmological, ENT, and dental procedures can resume. This also includes radiology procedures that are invasive and non-invasive.
In order for health care facilities to resume services under the gradual reopening plan, 10 rules must be followed. These include universal masking and personal protective equipment (PPE), closed common areas, along with requirements to follow specific procedure guidance.
Also, all patients must have COVID-19 pre-procedure testing.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH) reports there were 625 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths in the state on Tuesday, May 5.
Governor Andy Beshear said many of the deaths were related to long-term care facilities.
Currently, 5,822 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 275 deaths and 2,058 recoveries.
Approximately 61,013 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Gov. Beshear will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response on Wednesday, May 6 at 4 p.m.
The governor said he hopes to announce Phase 2 of the Healthy at Work plan, which would allow more business sectors reopen in Kentucky. He also said that his administration is working with faith leaders on guidance for houses of worship.
