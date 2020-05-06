New Madrid Co. Health Dept. offering masks, gloves, tetanus shots in Gideon, Mo.

The health department and other organizations were in Gideon on Wednesday with supplies for the community and workers. (Source: New Madrid Co. Health Dept.)
By Amber Ruch | May 6, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT - Updated May 6 at 11:37 AM

GIDEON, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Health Department and other organizations were in Gideon on Wednesday to offer supplies and tetanus shots to residents.

While residents are still working to clean up after Monday night’s storms, the health department also wanted to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. They were set up at the First Baptist Church on Highway 162 to hand out masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to those who need it.

They also had bottled water, gatorade and tea.

According to the health department, if anyone is injured while cleaning up storm debris, they have tetanus shots.

Other organizations like the SEMO Health Network were also in Gideon with supplies.

