Nearly 9K positive cases of COVID-19 in Mo.; Gov. Parson to address CARES Act funding for child care

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 8,916 positive cases of COVID-19 and 377 deaths on Tuesday, May 5.
They said a delay in reporting the number of deaths between May 1-3 led to an increase in the number of deaths being reported on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, approximately 100,747 patients were tested in Missouri.
Governor Mike Parson will hold a daily briefing at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
He said he would have an update on federal funding through the CARES Act to help with child care.
Joining him for the briefing will be Jennifer Tidball, acting director of Missouri Social Services; Brig. Gen. Levon Cumpton, adjutant general with the Missouri National Guard; Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services; and Sandy Karsten, director of the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.