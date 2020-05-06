Nearly 66K COVID-19 cases reported in Ill.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,122 new cases of COVID-19, including 176 additional deaths on Tuesday, May 5.
IDPH reports a total of 65,962 positive cases of COVID-19 and at least 2,838 deaths.
Approximately 346,286 have been tested for the virus in Illinois.
Also on Tuesday, Governor JB Pritzker announced his 5-Phase plan, ‘Restore Illinois’, for reopening the state to business and social activity.
Gov. Pritzker will give an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
