Mostly sunny later this afternoon but chilly for this time of the year.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. A cold front moved through the area bringing some clouds and cooler temperatures to the area. Skies are becoming mostly sunny across much of the area and these sunny skies will sink south throughout the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.
we will see clear skies overnight. This will allow for chilly temperatures tomorrow morning. We will see sunny skies Thursday allowing for a nice rebound in temperatures.
Lows tonight will be in the lower to middle 40s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.
We are still expecting very cold temperatures Saturday morning for this time of the year. This will likely cause frosty conditions in many areas. Stay tuned!
