Mo. Department of Conservation reports chronic wasting disease for 2019/2020 season

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reported that it has completed its monitoring and testing efforts for the 2019-2020 chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance year.
MDC reported it has confirmed 46 new cases of the deer disease.
The total number of CWD cases in the state is 162.
The department has tested more than 137,000 deer since the first cases of CWD in Missouri were found in 2012.
The 46 new cases were found in the following counties:
- 3 in Adair, 6 in Franklin
- 1 in Jefferson
- 8 in Linn
- 8 in Macon
- 2 in Oregon
- 2 in Perry
- 1 in Polk
- 10 in Ste Genevieve
- 2 in Stone
- 3 in Taney
Earlier this season, MDC confirmed 25 of the 46 new cases of CWD in Missouri from nearly 29,000 tissue samples.
The samples were collected from white-tailed deer and submitted for disease testing.
Most of the tissue samples were taken from hunter-harvested deer.
MDC has also confirmed an additional 21 of the 46 new cases of CWD through its post-season targeted culling efforts in January, February, and early March. These efforts took place in areas where previous cases of CWD have been found.
All deer harvested through targeted culling that did not test positive for the disease were either returned to the landowner or donated to local food pantries through the Share the Harvest venison-donation program.
