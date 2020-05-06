Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-CATTLE-PRICES
11 attorneys general seek probe into meatpacking industry
BELLE PLAINE, Kan. (AP) — The attorneys general for 11 Midwestern states have urged the Justice Department to investigate market concentration and potential price fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry during the coronavirus pandemic. The state attorneys general wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to U.S. Attorney General William Barr that the concentrated market structure of the beef industry makes it particularly susceptible to market manipulation, particularly during times of food insecurity, such as the current COVID-19 crisis. The letter was signed by attorneys general in North Dakota, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Montana, Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wyoming.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
Parson urges Missourians to support state-based businesses
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is urging state residents to support businesses that are slowly reopening. The governor said Tuesday that Missourians should continue to practice social distancing and safe habits but noted Missouri-based, smaller businesses in particular need customers' support. His stay-at-home order ended Monday. The governor made his remarks after health officials announced Tuesday that the state had 8,916 confirmed COVID-19 cases, compared to 8,754 Monday. There have been 377 deaths, up 19 from the 358 reported Monday. The newly reported deaths include some that occurred May 1-3.
MISSOURI EXECUTION
Missouri plans to move ahead with execution despite pandemic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is moving ahead with plans to execute a convicted killer on May 19, unlike other states that have postponed executions during the coronavirus pandemic. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that Gov. Mike Parson is not planning to postpone the execution of Walter Barton. Other states have put executions on hold because of the risks of spreading the virus and social distancing restrictions on the size of gatherings. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says each of the three execution witness rooms will be limited to 10 or fewer people, in accordance with the state's coronavirus restrictions.
MISSOURI BUDGET
Missouri Senate tries to spare colleges from budget cuts
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators are trying to save colleges and universities from budget cuts after the coronavirus paralyzed the state's economy. Senators on Tuesday voted against a 10% cut in state funding to public colleges and universities. The House proposed the cut to balance next year's budget, which begins July 1. Senators are hoping that Congress will send Missouri more federal aid so the state can avoid those cuts to higher education. Legislative leaders agreed to cut $700 million from the governor's original budget proposal because of the hit coronavirus has taken on the economy. One senator says that's not enough.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JIM-BAKKER
Jim Bakker seeks suit dismissal; ex-governor is his lawyer
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sued Bakker and Morningside Church Productions Inc. in early March. Schmitt asked for an injunction ordering Bakker to stop selling Silver Solution as a treatment for the coronavirus on his streaming TV program, The Jim Bakker Show. A court filing Monday seeks dismissal of Schmitt’s lawsuit. The lawyer representing Bakker is former Gov. Jay Nixon, a Democrat, who calls the lawsuit an assault on religious freedom.
SLAIN WOMAN-FREEZER
Hearing postponed for Missouri man accused in wife's death
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A preliminary hearing has been postponed for a southwest Missouri man accused of killing his wife in 2015 and stowing her body in a freezer. Television station KYTV reports that the hearing for Larry Dinwiddie will now be held in July. Dinwiddie is charged with second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. The body of his wife, Cynthia Dinwiddie, was found inside a freezer at a storage facility near Marshfield last November. After Dinwiddie fell behind on rental fees, workers at the storage facility found the body in a running freezer that had been padlocked shut. Dinwiddie remains jailed on $1 million bond.
FIERY FATAL CRASH
Eastern Missouri man killed, officer injured in fiery crash
EUREKA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a man has died and a Eureka police officer was injured trying to rescue him from a fiery crash in eastern Missouri. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the crash happened Monday morning, when a car crossed the center line and collided head-on with a semitrailer on Old Highway 66. The impact caused a gas tank on one of the vehicles to explode as the driver of the car — later identified as 32-year-old Joshua Townsend — was trapped inside. The Missouri State Highway Patrol asys Officer Mark Tinkham suffered minor injuries as he tried to extinguish the flames and free Townsend. Townsend was pronounced dead at the scene.
KANSAS CITY SHOOTING DEATH
Police identify man killed in River Market area shooting
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City have identified a man they say was killed in a shooting outside a loft building in the River Market area. The shooting happened late Monday afternoon. Police say officers called to the area for the shooting found a man, later identified as 41-year-old Charles Shirley, with injuries inside a vehicle parked outside the building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say detectives interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence, but no arrests in the case had been announced by Tuesday afternoon. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting death marked the city's 54th homicide this year.