Jackson Co., Ill. treasurer to ask Board to delay tax penalties due to COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County treasurer will present two ordinances to the Board in May.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasurer Liz Hunter said numerous county residents, small businesses and retail establishments have expressed concern regarding their ability to pay their property taxes on time.
Hunter said the ordinances would create a 60-day delay on interest penalties on late tax payments for mobile home taxes and property taxes in 2020. In addition, she said she would implement the following measures to provide additional relief:
- First installment of 2020 property taxes will not be due before September 15; however, bills will be sent out as early as possible
- There will be 60 days between property tax due dates instead of the typical 30 days
- Mobile home tax bills will be due Aug. 3, a one-month delay
“In a year with such unique circumstances for everyone in our county, we have to do all we can to help taxpayers while still honoring our office’s obligation to collect and distribute property taxes in a timely manner,” Hunter said.
She said treasurers throughout the State of Illinois are approaching property taxes this year in similar ways. She said she has also consulted taxing districts, taxpayers and business owners to develop the relief measures.
Hunter will present the ordinances at the Executive Committee meeting of the Jackson County Board on Thursday, May 7 at 5 p.m.
The public can call in to the meeting at 1-312-584-2401 ext. 1373275#
If the County Board passes the ordinance, property tax late fees will begin the day after the second installment due date. Due dates for 2019 payable 2020 property taxes have not yet been set.
