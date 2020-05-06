Illinois State Police investigating shooting in Cairo

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting in Cairo, Ill.
The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of Pine Street, on May 5.
A 25 year-old Cairo woman was shot, her injuries are non-life threatening.
She was transported to a near by hospital.
The incident is being jointly investigated by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP.
Anyone with additional information can contact ISP DCI Zone 7 - Ullin office at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207.
No additional information is being released at this time.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.