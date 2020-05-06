Illinois State Police investigating shooting in Cairo

Illinois State Police investigating shooting in Cairo
The Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting in Cairo, Ill. (Source: Associated Press)
By Ashley Smith | May 6, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT - Updated May 6 at 3:29 PM

CAIRO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting in Cairo, Ill.

The shooting occurred on the 2300 block of Pine Street, on May 5.

A 25 year-old Cairo woman was shot, her injuries are non-life threatening.

She was transported to a near by hospital.

The incident is being jointly investigated by the Cairo Police Department, Alexander County Sheriff’s Department, and ISP.

Anyone with additional information can contact ISP DCI Zone 7 - Ullin office at (618) 542-2171 Extension 1207.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.