“I Will Not Comply.”: Rep. Bryant criticizes Ill. Gov. Pritzker’s reopening plan for religious gatherings

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Representative Terri Bryant has sent a letter to Governor JB Pritzker to express her disapproval of the state’s reopening plan when it comes to religious gatherings.
The 5-phase plan Gov. Pritzker revealed on Tuesday does not allow for gathering of more than 50 people until the requirements of Phase 5 have been met.
In a letter to the governor, Rep. Bryant said this part of the plan goes against allowing people to freely worship.
“That, to me, is completely unacceptable. If my church calls for a regular in-person worship service prior to the state reaching Phase 5, I can guarantee that I will be one of the first parishioners through the doors,” wrote Bryant. “Quite simply, when it comes to your plan for how I am ‘allowed’ to worship, I will not comply.”
Bryant said she believes places of worship can reopen in a safe, practical and reasonable way.
Below is the letter Rep. Bryant sent to Gov. Pritzker.
