Health Dept. reports 1st Williamson Co. death due to COVID-19

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported the first death of a Williamson County resident who tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the health department, the man, in his 60s, was tied to an outbreak at a workplace outside of Williamson County.
The health department also reported four new cases on Wednesday, May 6:
- Woman in her 50s
- Woman in her 40s
- Woman in her teens
- Man in his 20s
They said all are from Williamson County, and it’s believed they acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases or through transmission in the community. All are being isolated.
According to the health department, some Williamson County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces in Williamson County.
As of Wednesday, there were a total of 41 lab-confirmed positive cases in Williamson County and 10 lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County. Of the positive cases, 18 have recovered in Williamson County and five have recovered in Franklin County.
