First responders to hold parade to celebrate 2020 graduates in Zeigler, Royalton

ZEIGLER and ROYALTON, Ill. (KFVS) - First responders in Zeigler and Royalton, Illinois will be showing they are thinking of the graduating class of 2020.
The Zeigler and Royalton Fire and Police Departments will be holding a parade to celebrate the graduating seniors in their communities.
The parade is scheduled for Friday, May at 5:30 p.m.
The departments plan to parade down every street in each town with the 2020 graduates.
Firefighters and police officers are asking members of the communities to come outside to watch the parade to let the graduates know they are supported during this time of social distancing.
