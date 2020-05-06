First Alert: Isolated rain, drizzle continues this morning

(KFVS) - Isolated rain and drizzle continues this morning.
The second half of Wednesday is looking pleasant, but cool.
This afternoon will be sunny after clouds start to clear out of the Heartland.
Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s. At times it will also be breezy with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Clear skies overnight will lead to a chilly Thursday morning with temps in the low 40s.
Tomorrow will be dry and sunny.
Clouds will increase in the evening ahead of more rain on Friday.
Frost is possible Saturday morning, with temperatures in the mid-30s.
Below average temps continue into next week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.