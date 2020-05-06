A few Summer Programs are going on as planned

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Matt Lacy is the Associate Superintendent for Jackson R-2 Schools. He said their Summer School Program will go on despite Covid-19.
“We want to offer on site classes as much as possible for K-6 students,” he said.
He also said they have a plan to protect each student.
“We are opening more elementary schools to make sure we have fewer students in each building,” Lacy said.
They’re not the only ones sticking to their summer plans. Chris Eastridge‚ the Recreation Supervisor at the Osage Center in Cape told KFVS what they’re planning on doing.
“Right now we are still planning on going ahead with our summer programs for youth. They are suppose to start in June,” Eastridge said.
Eastridge said they are also making changes with safety in mind.
“We will be putting different safety measures," he said. "We will have hand sanitizer at each activity and we’ll have gloves available for every kid,” he said.
Back in Jackson, Lacy says they’re hoping for a big turnout.
“We anticipate more students are going to attend summer school because they’ve been sitting at home for three months and their parents probably want them to go somewhere,” he said.
