1 death, 6 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported the death of a resident on Wednesday, May 6 due to COVID-19.
They say the man, in his 60s, was previously confirmed to have COVID-19. His death is the 10th in the county related to the virus.
The health department also reported six new positive cases:
- Females - one in her 30s, one in her 40s and one in her 50s
- Males - one in his 30s, one in his 40s and one in his 60s
They said these people acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases or through transmission in the community. All are being placed in isolation.
As of Wednesday, there have been 155 lab-confirmed positive cases in Jackson County. Sixty-two of those cases have been released from isolation.
