Cloudy with Light Rain this Morning

Cloudy skies and drizzle/isolated rain will be what starts the day. Much like yesterday, the clouds will start to clear as we head into the afternoon allowing a sunny and nice second half of the day. Temperatures will be cooler in the low to mid 60s. Winds will be breezy at times with gusts as high as 25 mph out of the north.
Clear skies tonight will lead to a chilly Thursday morning with temperatures in the low 40s. More sun and dry conditions for most of Thursday. During the evening, clouds increase and rain arrives heading into Friday.
Frost is possible Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid-30s expected. We will continue to hold on to temperatures about 10-15 degrees below average through next week.
-Lisa
