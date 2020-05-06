City of Jackson announces schedule for Memorial Day trash collection

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - In observance of the Memorial Day holiday, Jackson’s Sanitation Department will not be operating on Monday, May 25th.
Garbage that would be collected on Monday, May 25 will be picked up on Tuesday, May 26.
Tuesday’s route will remain the same.
In addition, the Recycling Center and yard waste pits will also be closed on Memorial Day.
Also, there will be no special pickups scheduled during the week of May 25 through May 29.
Pickups will resume the following week and may be scheduled for completion on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday (June 1, 2 and 4).
For more information click here.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.