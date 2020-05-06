Checking in with Alayna Chapie

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Alayna Chapie is a reporter at KFVS12.
As a precaution and to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, Alayna and other KFVS employees are working from home. We asked her a few questions about the change.
What have your days been like?
You know, working from home hasn’t been that bad! As reporters, we are used to having to work on the go and having to be out of the office. I am so happy that we still have the ability to tell stories day in and day out.
I usually find myself sleeping in, just a tab bit longer, which I love! When we were working in the station, we would meet for our story meetings, but now we just email them. After we received our assignment for the day, we set it all up and things run like they normally would.
I really miss seeing my coworkers! I think that has to be the toughest part with all of this!
What’s your home setup like? Do you still get out in the field? What’s that like?
My kitchen table is now my office! Most days I am able to come back home, write my scripts and edit my story.
If I am farther away, then I will just work directly out of my car. It is amazing how much technology has grown. The fact that I can hook up to the internet and do everything in my car, is amazing.
Also, I think my dogs love that I am working from home. When I would work in the office, I would have to put them up in the crate. Now, they might be in the crate for a few hours a day. They really keep things entertaining while I work.
Do you have any tips for people working from home?
If you work from home, make sure you give yourself time to relax and enjoy life outside of work. It can be hard when your work is right in front of you. I know for me, I have to close everything up and set it aside so that I am not tempted.
Also, since we are all stuck inside, find a hobby. This is a great time to let your creative minds explore!
When can people watch you? Where can they follow you on social media?
On Mondays you can catch me reporting on Heartland News at 5 and 6 and on Tuesday through Friday I am on Fox23 at 9 and Heartland News 10!
Give me a follow on Facebook at Alayna Chapie KFVS and on Twitter at AlaynaChapieTV. I would love to hear your story ideas, so send them my way!
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.