Carbondale Park District to furlough 18 employees

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale Park District announced it will be implementing a temporary furlough of certain nonessential positions beginning May 8.
A total of 18 full-time employees will be affected by the furlough.
The park district said the furlough is due to the economic impact of COVID-19 crisis.
The park district called the action taken a difficult decision, but it will help ensure the finances of the agency.
A date has not been set on when the furloughed employees can return to work.
Also due to COVID-19, the following are other changes that will be in place through May 31 at park district locations throughout Carbondale:
- Hickory Ridge Public Golf Course is open; tee time reservations can be made online or by phone at 618-529-4386.
- All basketball courts, soccer, softball and baseball fields are closed.
- The childcare centers, Alice Wright and Kids Korner, are closed.
- Life Community Center is closed. A staff person is available by phone at 618-549-4222 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- The park district’s administrative offices at Hickory Lodge are closed to the public.
- Parks will remain open, but playgrounds are closed. Individuals using the parks should comply with social distancing requirements.
