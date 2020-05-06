Carbondale paints the strip for the 2020 grads

CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) -Many seniors across the country are missing out on graduations. So, one mom had the idea to paint the strip in Carbondale for its graduates.
Becky Borowitz said, “I had heard about the little town in Christopher and they had painted flowers on their window and I thought that’s a great way for our community to support our graduates.”
Borowitz called some of her family and friends to see is they would help take this challenge on.
One artist, Natalie Rotramel, said, “when I was contacted, it made me realize how difficult it must be for the grads now, to not celebrate with their friends.”
They both wanted this to be a special experience for the class of 2020.
Rotramel said, “no matter how old you are to just be able to celebrate how far you’ve come and where your going and your growth.”
Borowitz was hoping her daughters could have a special moment this year, “my daughters have caps and gowns and what’ll be nice is for them to have all their pictures taken in front of these businesses and all the work that went into it and they are cared about.”
Over 15 store fronts have already been decorated for the graduates. There’s still a few more that are ready to be painted.
If you would like to volunteer reach out to Becky Borowitz on Facebook.
The supplies are free and you can showcase your art for the class of 2020.
