Cape Girardeau Public Library now offers drive-thru services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Library is now offering drive-thru services during their closure that has been in place for more than a month due to COVID-19.
This new service started on Wednesday with library employees wearing protective equipment while directing traffic, collecting drop offs and providing new books for their patrons.
Those needing any books or items can look on library’s online catalog or call the library at 573-334-5279.
Cape Girardeau Public Library Director Katie Hill said they wanted to provide this service for their customers so they can continue to provide books and other library items while keeping everyone safe.
"I think everybody while they are stuck at home and have nothing to do; they've already been through all their Netflix que and have done puzzles, crafts and all kinds of things," Hill said. "So it's nice to have all those books and entertainment, the leisure activities that people are desperate to have right now."
Hill expected it to be busy as there have been more than 400 holds on items since they first announced this drive-thru service on Saturday.
Hours of operations for the drive-thru will be Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
In addition to drive-thru services, the library will continue to offer 24/7 access to their Digital Branch.
